ESL Conducts Mock Torpedo Recovery

APRA HARBOR, Guam – Sailors assigned to the weapons department and operations department on the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) haul a mock torpedo alongside a rigid-hull inflatable boat in Apra Harbor, May 15. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

