Soldiers from the 210th MPAD perform Preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on a Humvee May 9, 2023 on Fort Jackson, SC. PMCS is also known as operator maintenance which includes inspecting, servicing, adjusting, documenting, and cleaning the vehicle according to procedures in the vehicle Technical Manual

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 23:55 Photo ID: 7805266 VIRIN: 230509-A-HF331-049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.56 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210th MPAD Driver's Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.