Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210th MPAD Driver's Training [Image 3 of 4]

    210th MPAD Driver's Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. alejandro duran-ortiz 

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 210th MPAD perform Preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on a Humvee May 9, 2023 on Fort Jackson, SC. PMCS is also known as operator maintenance which includes inspecting, servicing, adjusting, documenting, and cleaning the vehicle according to procedures in the vehicle Technical Manual

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 7805266
    VIRIN: 230509-A-HF331-049
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210th MPAD Driver's Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210th MPAD Driver's Training
    210th MPAD Driver's Training
    210th MPAD Driver's Training
    210th MPAD Driver's Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    annual training
    Driver's training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT