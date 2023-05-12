Soldiers from the 210th MPAD perform Preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on a Humvee May 9, 2023 on Fort Jackson, SC. PMCS is also known as operator maintenance which includes inspecting, servicing, adjusting, documenting, and cleaning the vehicle according to procedures in the vehicle Technical Manual
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 23:55
|Photo ID:
|7805266
|VIRIN:
|230509-A-HF331-049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 210th MPAD Driver's Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
