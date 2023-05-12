Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210th MPAD Driver's Training [Image 2 of 4]

    210th MPAD Driver's Training

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. alejandro duran-ortiz 

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sergeant Jon Soles and Captain Jasmine Castrellon from the 210th MPAD check the engine oil level during their PMCS during their driver's training on May 9, 2023. If no defects are found during the before-operation checks and all cleaning and servicing requirements have been met, the driver is ready to operate the vehicle. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Duran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 7805265
    VIRIN: 230509-A-HF331-090
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210th MPAD Driver's Training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210th MPAD Driver's Training
    210th MPAD Driver's Training
    210th MPAD Driver's Training
    210th MPAD Driver's Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    annual training
    Driver's training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT