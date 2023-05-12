U.S. Marine Corps Col Tracy A. Perry, left, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, calls the winners of a raffle during the Spartan De Mayo field meet at Paige Field House on Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2023. H&S Bn. participated in a field day event followed by a family day lunch and festivities in order to promote comradery, build unit cohesion, and provide our families with a supportive environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff. Sergeant Stephanie Cervantes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 20:53 Photo ID: 7805149 VIRIN: 230506-M-EA576-0750 Resolution: 7888x5261 Size: 3.05 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with H&S Bn. celebrate with friends and family at Spartan De Mayo [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.