U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, participate in the run down memory lane challenge during the Spartan De Mayo field meet at Paige Field House on Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2023. H&S Bn. participated in a field day event followed by a family day lunch and festivities in order to promote comradery, build unit cohesion, and provide our families with a supportive environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff. Sergeant Stephanie Cervantes)

