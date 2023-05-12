Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with H&S Bn. celebrate with friends and family at Spartan De Mayo [Image 2 of 6]

    Marines with H&amp;S Bn. celebrate with friends and family at Spartan De Mayo

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, participate in the run down memory lane challenge during the Spartan De Mayo field meet at Paige Field House on Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2023. H&S Bn. participated in a field day event followed by a family day lunch and festivities in order to promote comradery, build unit cohesion, and provide our families with a supportive environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff. Sergeant Stephanie Cervantes)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7805136
    VIRIN: 230506-M-EA576-0112
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with H&S Bn. celebrate with friends and family at Spartan De Mayo [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spartan
    family
    camaraderie
    community
    unit cohesion
    support the warfighter

