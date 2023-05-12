Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership

U.S. Army Col. Brian Jacobs, commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, and Mr. Trevor Loew, MWR Director, present John Steele III, FMWR Food and Beverage Attendant, with the Fort Hamilton Teammate of the Month award during a recent Command and Staff meeting. Steele received a Commander’s coin from Col. Jacobs and Ft. Hamilton MWR coin from Mr. Loew on May 9, 2023, in recognition of his outstanding customer service and unwavering dedication to the Fort Hamilton community. Steele (on the right) is pictured alongside Loew (in the middle) and Col. Jacobs (on the left). (U.S. Army Photo by Mark H. Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

