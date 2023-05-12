Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership [Image 4 of 4]

    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Col. Brian Jacobs, commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, and Mr. Trevor Loew, MWR Director, present John Steele III, FMWR Food and Beverage Attendant, with the Fort Hamilton Teammate of the Month award during a recent Command and Staff meeting. Steele received a Commander’s coin from Col. Jacobs and Ft. Hamilton MWR coin from Mr. Loew on May 9, 2023, in recognition of his outstanding customer service and unwavering dedication to the Fort Hamilton community. Steele (on the right) is pictured alongside Loew (in the middle) and Col. Jacobs (on the left). (U.S. Army Photo by Mark H. Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 7804961
    VIRIN: 230509-A-LO645-583
    Resolution: 4501x3647
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command
    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command
    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership
    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recognition
    Civilian Employee
    FMWR
    Civilian Workforce
    USAG Fort Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT