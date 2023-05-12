Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Col. Brian Jacobs, commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, recognizes Carolyn Pilagonia from the garrison Resource Management Office (RMO) as Fort Hamilton's Teammate of the Month during a recent Command and Staff meeting. Pilagonia receives a Commander’s coin from Col. Jacobs on May 9, 2023, for her unyielding dedication to her work and the Fort Hamilton community. Pilagonia (L) is pictured with Walter Wiggins, RMO Director, and COL Jacobs. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark H. Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 7804957
    VIRIN: 230509-A-LO645-481
    Resolution: 4353x3882
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command
    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command
    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership
    Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recognition
    Civilian Employee
    Resource Management
    Civilian Workforce
    USAG Fort Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT