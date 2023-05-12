Teammate of the Month recognized by Fort Hamilton Command

U.S. Army Col. Brian Jacobs, commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, recognizes Carolyn Pilagonia from the garrison Resource Management Office (RMO) as Fort Hamilton's Teammate of the Month during a recent Command and Staff meeting. Pilagonia receives a Commander’s coin from Col. Jacobs on May 9, 2023, for her unyielding dedication to her work and the Fort Hamilton community. Pilagonia (L) is pictured with Walter Wiggins, RMO Director, and COL Jacobs. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark H. Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs

