97 AMW hosts wing training day

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 12, 2023. The 97th AMW is composed of almost 1,300 active military personnel and about 1,200 civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

