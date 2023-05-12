Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW hosts wing training day

    Photo By Senior Airman Trenton Jancze | Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base,...... read more read more

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted a wing-wide training day at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 12, 2023. The day included a run on the flight line, wing and group photos, and ended with squadrons conducting additional unit-specific training.. The wing utilizes quarterly training days to enhance physical, mental and professional development for Airmen.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 17:24
    Story ID: 445063
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 97 AMW hosts wing training day, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    development
    training
    Altus AFB
    97 AMW
    wing training day

