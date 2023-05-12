97 AMW hosts wing training day

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted a wing-wide training day at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 12, 2023. The day included a run on the flight line, wing and group photos, and ended with squadrons conducting additional unit-specific training.. The wing utilizes quarterly training days to enhance physical, mental and professional development for Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 17:24
|Story ID:
|445063
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
