Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training [Image 5 of 5]

    169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard and other Air National Guard units pose for a photo at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, May 5, 2023. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise enabled the Airmen to practice responses for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 7804540
    VIRIN: 230505-Z-BX831-1027
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training
    169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training
    169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training
    169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training
    169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Carolina Air National Guard goes off grid for terror threat training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    CBRN
    SCANG
    MOPP Gear
    DOMOPS
    Fox EMBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT