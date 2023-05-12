U.S. Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard and other Air National Guard units discover a trap door and tunnel during the Emergency Management Battlefield Expeditionary Response training in a mock village constructed at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, May 5, 2023. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise enabled the Airmen to practice responses for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7804538
|VIRIN:
|230505-Z-BX831-1022
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|15.16 MB
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Fighter Wing Emergency Management Fox EMBER Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
