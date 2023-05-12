Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The life and death of WSEP missiles [Image 3 of 3]

    The life and death of WSEP missiles

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 325th Munitions Squadron perform maintenance on an AIM-9M missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 23.08 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 12:45
    Photo ID: 7803913
    VIRIN: 230508-F-DB615-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The life and death of WSEP missiles [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The life and death of WSEP missiles
    The life and death of WSEP missiles
    The life and death of WSEP missiles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Missile
    combat
    Aviation
    tyndall air force base
    WSEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT