U.S. Airmen with the 325th Munitions Squadron perform maintenance on an AIM-9M missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 23.08 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 12:45 Photo ID: 7803913 VIRIN: 230508-F-DB615-1030 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.17 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The life and death of WSEP missiles [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.