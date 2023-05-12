The life and death of WSEP missiles

U.S. Airmen with the 325th Munitions Squadron perform maintenance on an AIM-9M missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 23.08 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
