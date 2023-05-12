Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford Maintenance Monday [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Gerald R. Ford Maintenance Monday

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.15.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Airman Michael Caimol, from Las Vegas, assigned to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, conducts maintenance on an E/A-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), May 15, 2023. VAQ-142 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 11:21
    VIRIN: 230515-N-SK336-1115
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
