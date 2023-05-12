USS Gerald R. Ford Maintenance Monday

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Bishop Riley, left, from Morgantown, West Virginia, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class David Thomas, from Gary, Indiana, both assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), May 15, 2023. VFA-31 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN