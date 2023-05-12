NECE Forges Global Network of Military Partnerships

Lt. j.g. James Underwood, from NECE’s Global Health Operations Department, explains how NECE supports adapting and evolving technologies into forward deployed settings during a tour of the NECE facility on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 18, 2023. During the tour military attachés from multiple countries learned about NECE’s mission to protect deployed forces from vector-borne diseases and related threats. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Nicholas Johnston)

