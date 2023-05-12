Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, NECE Officer in Charge (center behind mosquito trap), Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Diclaro, NECE CDC detachment officer (standing 7th from the right), and Cmdr. Julie Schaub, USNAVSO health security cooperation officer (standing far right), poses for a photo with senior foreign military attachés during a tour of the NECE facility on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 18, 2023. During the tour the military attachés from multiple countries learned about NECE’s mission to protect deployed forces from vector-borne diseases and related threats. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Nicholas Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7803707 VIRIN: 230518-O-NJ594-0010 Resolution: 1430x928 Size: 341.18 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NECE Forges Global Network of Military Partnerships [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.