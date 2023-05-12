Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NECE Forges Global Network of Military Partnerships [Image 1 of 3]

    NECE Forges Global Network of Military Partnerships

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, NECE Officer in Charge (center behind mosquito trap), Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Diclaro, NECE CDC detachment officer (standing 7th from the right), and Cmdr. Julie Schaub, USNAVSO health security cooperation officer (standing far right), poses for a photo with senior foreign military attachés during a tour of the NECE facility on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 18, 2023. During the tour the military attachés from multiple countries learned about NECE’s mission to protect deployed forces from vector-borne diseases and related threats. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Lt. Nicholas Johnston)

    Entomology
    Navy Medicine
    NECE
    Navy Public Health
    Navy Entomology

