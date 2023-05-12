Military shoppers in the continental United States, Oahu, Hawaii and Puerto Rico can purchase major appliances tax-free from The Home Depot and schedule best-in-class delivery and installation through a collaborative effort with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Major Appliances Through The Home Depot—Tax Free
