    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Major Appliances Through The Home Depot—Tax Free

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military shoppers in the continental United States, Oahu, Hawaii and Puerto Rico can purchase major appliances tax-free from The Home Depot and schedule best-in-class delivery and installation through a collaborative effort with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

