Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Major Appliances Through The Home Depot—Tax Free

DALLAS – Military shoppers in the continental United States, Oahu, Hawaii and Puerto Rico can purchase major appliances tax-free from The Home Depot and schedule best-in-class delivery and installation through a collaborative effort with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



Customers can shop The Home Depot’s branded online page at ShopMyExchange.com. Major appliance showrooms from The Home Depot are launching at five PXs and BXs this spring: Fort Moore, Fort Cavazos, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Fort Sill and Dyess AFB. The concept shops will ultimately rollout to more than 60 Exchange stores.



Major appliances available for purchase include washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, over-the-counter/built-in microwaves, ranges, cooktops, ovens and hoods. Orders will be fulfilled by The Home Depot, which will handle customer service for all deliveries and installations.



“This is a great Quality-of-Life enhancement for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “In addition to providing a significantly expanded selection of major appliances, Exchange orders will be fulfilled using The Home Depot’s existing capabilities to provide efficient and dependable delivery.”



All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com will be able to shop through this program.