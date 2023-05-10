U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Platoon, Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment, fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a fire support coordination exercise as part of Griffin Shock 23 held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 17, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army's ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 05:10 Photo ID: 7803226 VIRIN: 230517-Z-XG945-1657 Resolution: 6490x4327 Size: 2.59 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.