Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23 [Image 3 of 10]

    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Polish PT-91 Twardys participate in a fire support coordination exercise as part of Griffin Shock 23 held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 17, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army's ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 05:10
    Photo ID: 7803220
    VIRIN: 230517-Z-XG945-1503
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23
    2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Explosive Firepower Reigns on Day 3 of Griffin Shock 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps
    GriffinShock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT