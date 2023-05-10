5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron conducted its first RQ-7B Block III Shadow flight at Desiderio Army Airfield on Camp Humphreys on May 13, 2023. This flight is the first of its kind on the Korean peninsula and validates its ability to fly within this airspace. The Shadow is an unmanned aerial vehicle, launched from a trailer-mounted pneumatic catapult, providing tactical aerial reconnaissance for ground maneuver forces.
Photos by: 2nd Lt. Samantha Rosser
