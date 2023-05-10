Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shadow Flight [Image 6 of 8]

    Shadow Flight

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Samantha Rosser 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron conducted its first RQ-7B Block III Shadow flight at Desiderio Army Airfield on Camp Humphreys on May 13, 2023. This flight is the first of its kind on the Korean peninsula and validates its ability to fly within this airspace. The Shadow is an unmanned aerial vehicle, launched from a trailer-mounted pneumatic catapult, providing tactical aerial reconnaissance for ground maneuver forces.

    Photos by: 2nd Lt. Samantha Rosser

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 21:47
    Photo ID: 7802748
    VIRIN: 230512-A-XX912-320
    Resolution: 3759x2708
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    soldier
    korea
    flight
    army
    aviation

