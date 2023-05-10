Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pyeongtaek Mayor and City Advisors Tour USAG Humphreys [Image 11 of 15]

    Pyeongtaek Mayor and City Advisors Tour USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    Jang Seon Jung, the mayor of Pyeongtaek, and city advisors tour USAG Humphreys on May 17, 2023. The officials are greeted by U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, and explore the installation military museum during the visit. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:02
    Photo ID: 7802737
    VIRIN: 230517-O-A1109-1048
    Resolution: 8134x5423
    Size: 26.85 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    This work, Pyeongtaek Mayor and City Advisors Tour USAG Humphreys [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS

    tour
    South Korea
    2ID
    DV
    military museum
    IMCOM-P

