Pyeongtaek Mayor and City Advisors Tour USAG Humphreys

Jang Seon Jung, the mayor of Pyeongtaek, right; and city advisors tour USAG Humphreys on May 17, 2023. Pyeongtaek city officials are greeted by U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, left; and explore the installation military museum during the visit. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)
05.17.2023
05.17.2023
|7802736
|230517-O-A1109-1092
|4400x2933
|8.22 MB
CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|0
|0
