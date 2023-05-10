Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP [Image 4 of 4]

    Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP

    KEITHSBURG, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    A group of students from an Environmental Science class at Bettendorf High School (Bettendorf, IA) joined several employees from the Rock Island District and Fish and Wildlife Services on a trip to the Keithsburg Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project (HREP) along the Mississippi River in Keithsburg, Illinois. During their trip, students had the opportunity to expand on ecosystem and restoration concepts they have been learning about in the classroom. After some instructional and safety messages, the students loaded into kayaks and canoes and observed wildlife and vegetation and had the opportunity to test the water for different nutrients.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:39
    Photo ID: 7801637
    VIRIN: 050823-O-JD595-0049
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: KEITHSBURG, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP [Image 4 of 4], by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP
    Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP
    Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP
    Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    Rock Island District
    Environmental Science
    UMRR
    HREP
    Keithsburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT