Bettendorf High School Students Tour Keithsburg HREP

A group of students from an Environmental Science class at Bettendorf High School (Bettendorf, IA) joined several employees from the Rock Island District and Fish and Wildlife Services on a trip to the Keithsburg Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project (HREP) along the Mississippi River in Keithsburg, Illinois. During their trip, students had the opportunity to expand on ecosystem and restoration concepts they have been learning about in the classroom. After some instructional and safety messages, the students loaded into kayaks and canoes and observed wildlife and vegetation and had the opportunity to test the water for different nutrients.

