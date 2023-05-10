Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit holds Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit holds Change of Responsibility

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Elderkin, Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit, addresses the audience during the units change of responsibility ceremony at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 12. Elderkin thanked his family, friends and mentors for their support throughout the years, and credited Bryant for the time and effort he invested to make sure he would be successful here.

