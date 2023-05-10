Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit holds Change of Responsibility

Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Elderkin, Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit, addresses the audience during the units change of responsibility ceremony at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 12. Elderkin thanked his family, friends and mentors for their support throughout the years, and credited Bryant for the time and effort he invested to make sure he would be successful here.

