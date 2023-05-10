Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit holds Change of Responsibility

The Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit, “Gladiators,” welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Elderkin and wished outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Kente Bryant farewell during the change of responsibility ceremony at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 12.

Elderkin steps into the role shortly after the SRU won the Best Soldier Recovery Unit in the Army earlier this year; and, he has the challenge of upholding the standard set by Bryant, who Lt. Col. Rebecca Cozad, commander, SRU, described as, …. “the teammate and battle buddy who I knew not only had my six, but the backs of every single individual within our formation.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better advisor and battle buddy,” said Cozad. “It’s absolutely been an honor to serve beside you and I look for great things in your future.”

Bryant will move for an assignment with the Louisiana-based Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, soon be redesignated Fort Johnson June 13.

“This position has allowed me to grow as a person and as a Soldier,” said Bryant. “I truly believe it is not until you operate outside of your wheelhouse, placed in uncomfortable situations, or do something that is totally foreign that a person will truly begin to grow, and I have grown tremendously here.”

Elderkin thanked Bryant for the hand-off and credited him for the time and effort he invested to make sure I was set up for success — an absolute testimony to the care he has for the unit.

He went on to thank the many individuals, including his wife and children for his success and in preparing him to take on this new assignment.

“To all my past leaders, peers, Soldiers, friends and mentors, some are here today and many are not, but without them I absolutely would not have been where I am now, so thank you for all of your influence in my professional and personal life.”

“To the Gladiator family, I look forward to working with you and learning from all of you,” he said.

Comprised of civilian, and active-duty and reserve component Soldiers with various military occupational skills, the Fort Hood SRU is one of 15 SRUs nationwide.

The unit was activated here in 2007, and since then has served more than 55,000 Soldiers in recovery, providing mission command, primary care, rehabilitation and case management for Soldiers to ensure that each receives the appropriate medical care and administrative support to fully return to duty or transition into the civilian community.

