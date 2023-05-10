Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 812th SIG Co TIN-E conducts deployment ceremony at Travis AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    The 812th SIG Co TIN-E conducts deployment ceremony at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. James Milligan, 505th Signal Brigade command sergeant major, Master Sgt. Rolly Nunag, 812 TIN detachment NCOIC, 1st. Lt. Jeffrey Szumski, 812th Tactical Installation Network detachment officer in charge, Capt. Francisco Lopez, 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced commander, Master Sgt. Richard Fryar, 812th TIN first sergeant, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Rulo, 319th Signal Battalion command sergeant major, participated in a deployment ceremony at the Travis AFB in Fairfield, Ca. May 12, 2023. The 812th Signal Company, which is a subunit of the 319th Signal Battalion, is located at Mare Island, in Vallejo, California.

