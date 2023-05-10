Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 812th SIG Co TIN-E conducts deployment ceremony at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    The 812th SIG Co TIN-E conducts deployment ceremony at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Col. Eric Rahman, 505th Signal Brigade commander, addresses the families, friends, and Soldiers of the 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced, Detachment 2 commander, led by 1st. Lt. Jeffrey Szumski, thanking the families for their support and the Soldiers for their dedication, during deployment ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Ca., May 12, 2023, in the Delta Breeze Club. The 812th Signal Company, which is a subunit of the 319th Signal Battalion, is located at Mare Island, in Vallejo, California.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 11:08
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, The 812th SIG Co TIN-E conducts deployment ceremony at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Signal
    505th Signal Brigade
    319th Signal Battalion

