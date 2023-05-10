The 812th SIG Co TIN-E conducts deployment ceremony at Travis AFB

Col. Eric Rahman, 505th Signal Brigade commander, addresses the families, friends, and Soldiers of the 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced, Detachment 2 commander, led by 1st. Lt. Jeffrey Szumski, thanking the families for their support and the Soldiers for their dedication, during deployment ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, Ca., May 12, 2023, in the Delta Breeze Club. The 812th Signal Company, which is a subunit of the 319th Signal Battalion, is located at Mare Island, in Vallejo, California.

