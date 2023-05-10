Col. Michael Nippgen, Commanding Medical Officer of the Supervisory Center East of Public Law Tasks, Bundeswehr Medical Services briefing at the International Military Veterinary Medical Symposium, hosted by Public Health Command Europe in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 8-12.
This work, International Military Veterinary Medical Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Health Command Europe hosts 68th International Military Veterinary Symposium
