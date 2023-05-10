U.S. Army veterinarian, Maj. Christopher Reeves, discussing best practices of veterinary public health at the International Military Veterinary Medical Symposium with Italian military veterinarian and Brigadier General McNellis Lecturer, Col. (ret.) Mario Marchisio, at the Edelweiss Lodge in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 07:57
|Photo ID:
|7801138
|VIRIN:
|230511-A-FU201-517
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|442.26 KB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Maj. Christopher Reeves [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Health Command Europe hosts 68th International Military Veterinary Symposium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT