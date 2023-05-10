Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Christopher Reeves [Image 1 of 3]

    Maj. Christopher Reeves

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    U.S. Army veterinarian, Maj. Christopher Reeves, discussing best practices of veterinary public health at the International Military Veterinary Medical Symposium with Italian military veterinarian and Brigadier General McNellis Lecturer, Col. (ret.) Mario Marchisio, at the Edelweiss Lodge in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 07:57
    Photo ID: 7801138
    VIRIN: 230511-A-FU201-517
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 442.26 KB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Christopher Reeves [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Christopher Reeves
    International Military Veterinary Medical Symposium
    International Military Veterinary Medical Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Public Health Command Europe hosts 68th International Military Veterinary Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Health Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT