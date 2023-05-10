U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Norwegian National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) units, worked together to counter a simulated threat at sea. They were employed as a cueing asset for targeting, providing tracks and locations of vessels to adjacent reconnaissance forces and Task Force 61/2 of potential offshore targets.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 07:26 Photo ID: 7801137 VIRIN: 230517-N-NO901-1002 Resolution: 2593x3887 Size: 3.58 MB Location: NO Web Views: 10 Downloads: 15 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Formidable Shield 23 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.