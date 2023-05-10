Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Formidable Shield 23 [Image 3 of 3]

    Formidable Shield 23

    NORWAY

    05.10.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Norwegian National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) units, worked together to counter a simulated threat at sea. They were employed as a cueing asset for targeting, providing tracks and locations of vessels to adjacent reconnaissance forces and Task Force 61/2 of potential offshore targets.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 07:26
    Location: NO
    WeAreNATO
    FormidableShield
    Task Force 61/2
    Formidable Shield 2023
    FOSH23

