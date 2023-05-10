Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    Reenlistment Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    Yokosuka, Japan (May 5, 2023) – LS1 Malik Meekins, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Industrial Support Department, takes an oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 00:23
    Photo ID: 7800799
    VIRIN: 200917-N-SM621-200
    Resolution: 6160x4400
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka
    FLCY
    Midoriko Morita
    Malik Meekins

