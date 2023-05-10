Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reenlistment Ceremony

    Reenlistment Ceremony

    Photo By Midoriko Morita | Yokosuka, Japan (May 5, 2023) – CDR Stephen Gulick (left) and LS1 Malik Meekins,...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2023

    Story by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    Yokosuka, Japan (May 5, 2023) - NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY) celebrated reenlistments of two Sailors last week. Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Malik Meekins, a native of Little Rock, AR, reenlisted for three more years after serving for the Navy nearly eight years. Cmdr. Stephen Gulick administered the oath of reenlistment for Meekins who works as a Material Expeditor at Industrial Support Department which serves as the embedded supply department in the Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center. Later in the same day, Aviation Boatswain's Mate Fuel Petty Officer 1st Class Cedric Mathis, a native of Eatonton, GA, reenlisted for six more years by L.t.j.g. Manaa Takouda along with his wife, Aviation Boatswain's Mate Fuel Petty Officer 1st Class Aleesha Mathis of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) at Kosano Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Working as a Quality Assurance Lab Supervisor at Fuels department, Mathis oversees all waterfront fuel and bulk fuel tanker operations as well as the sampling and testing of all petroleum products for 8 Defense Fuel Support Point. Congratulations to both Petty Officer 1st Class Meekins and Petty Officer 1st Class Mathis!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 00:23
    Story ID: 444902
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: EATONTON, GA, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlistment Ceremony, by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Reenlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka
    FLCY
    Malik Meekins
    Cedric Mathis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT