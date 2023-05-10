Joint Task Force-Red Hill Repairs

A contractor at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) conducts rewiring repairs in Halawa, Hawaii, May 9, 2023.Joint Task Force-Red Hill is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help prepare for the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allayah Klein)

