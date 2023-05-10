Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Repairs [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Repairs

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allayah Klein 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A contractor at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) conducts rewiring repairs in Halawa, Hawaii, May 9, 2023. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help prepare for the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allayah Klein)

    IMAGE INFO

