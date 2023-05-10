Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flyover Rendering of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 2]

    Flyover Rendering of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    02.02.2016

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Region Marianas

    A west-facing rendering of Marine Corps Base Camp Blas displays the dorms, parking, and military facilities, as they will appear upon completion of construction. Rendering courtesy of Joint Region Mariana Public Affairs.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2016
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 7800602
    VIRIN: 160202-N-NO274-761
    Resolution: 1699x1009
    Size: 274.75 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyover Rendering of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

