YIGO, Guam (April 27, 2023) - In late April, environmental staff added ungulate fencing and a wind-blocking tarp to protect a newly transplanted native plant. U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers.
This work, A newly planted native plant is given added protection by a team of natural resource specialists on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
