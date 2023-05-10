Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    YIGO, Guam (April 27, 2023) - In late April, environmental staff added ungulate fencing and a wind-blocking tarp to protect a newly transplanted native plant. U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers.

    This work, A newly planted native plant is given added protection by a team of natural resource specialists on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

