III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea

The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) surfaces to receive a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, in the Philippine Sea, May 9, 2023. Vertical Replenishments enable naval vessels to quickly receive critical resources without disrupting maritime security operations while underway. III MEF is postured to enable naval expeditionary operations within the first island chain as part of a Stand-in-Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

