Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) surfaces to receive a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, in the Philippine Sea, May 9, 2023. Vertical replenishments enable naval vessels to quickly receive critical resources without disrupting maritime security operations while underway. III MEF is postured to enable naval expeditionary operations within the first island chain as part of a Stand-in-Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7800474
    VIRIN: 230509-M-WV648-1101
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea
    III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea
    III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea
    III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea
    III MEF resupplies SSBN in Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Marines Resupply Ballistic Missile Submarine in Philippine Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CH-53E
    Navy
    Submarine
    HMH 462
    VERTRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT