MCI-West hosts CACO training

Mr. Landon Beaty, the case manager for the Marine and Family Programs Division, Headquarters Marine Corps Casualty Section, Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks to Marines during a casualty assistance calls officer training (CACO) session on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 2, 2023. Marine Corps Installations West hosted the annual CACO training with over 460 Marines and Sailors in attendance. Servicemembers received training and exchanged best practice techniques with Marine Corps casualty senior billet holders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shaina Jupiter)

