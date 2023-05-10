Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West hosts CACO training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Mr. Landon Beaty, the case manager for the Marine and Family Programs Division, Headquarters Marine Corps Casualty Section, Marine Corps Base Quantico, speaks to Marines during a casualty assistance calls officer (CACO) training session on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 2, 2023. Marine Corps Installations West hosted the annual CACO training with over 460 Marines and Sailors in attendance. Servicemembers received training and exchanged best practice techniques with Marine Corps casualty senior billet holders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shaina Jupiter)

    This work, MCI-West hosts CACO training [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Training
    PME
    CACO
    CACR

