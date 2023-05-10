Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    229th Army Band Weapons Qualification [Image 2 of 2]

    229th Army Band Weapons Qualification

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Maj. Brendan Cassidy 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. J. Andrew Cerda, 229th Army Band, 70th Regiment, fires an M4 carbine during individual weapons qualification at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 12, 2023. Individual weapons qualification fulfills the Army’s requirement for soldiers to sustain their weapons proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Brendan Cassidy)

    This work, 229th Army Band Weapons Qualification [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M4
    Maryland National Guard
    weapons qualification
    229th Band

