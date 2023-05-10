U.S. Army Spc. J. Andrew Cerda, 229th Army Band, 70th Regiment, fires an M4 carbine during individual weapons qualification at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 12, 2023. Individual weapons qualification fulfills the Army’s requirement for soldiers to sustain their weapons proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Brendan Cassidy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 18:00 Photo ID: 7800267 VIRIN: 230511-Z-BC424-456 Resolution: 5107x3405 Size: 10.61 MB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 229th Army Band Weapons Qualification [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Brendan Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.