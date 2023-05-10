The Beirut Memorial wall has re-opened to the general public after the completion of repairs and adjustments to the wall’s granite panels at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 16, 2023. The Beirut Memorial wall was built as a tribute to the 273 Marines killed in Lebanon and Grenada on Oct. 23, 1983. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Douds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 16:40 Photo ID: 7800026 VIRIN: 230515-M-PK533-1003 Resolution: 8192x4608 Size: 29.22 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lejeune Memorial Gardens - The Beirut Memorial Wall [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jennifer E. Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.