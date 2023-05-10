Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lejeune Memorial Gardens - The Beirut Memorial Wall [Image 1 of 6]

    Lejeune Memorial Gardens - The Beirut Memorial Wall

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The Beirut Memorial wall has re-opened to the general public after the completion of repairs and adjustments to the wall’s granite panels at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 16, 2023. The Beirut Memorial wall was built as a tribute to the 273 Marines killed in Lebanon and Grenada on Oct. 23, 1983. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Douds)

    Jacksonville
    tribute
    repairs
    Lejeune Memorial Gardens
    Beirut Memorial

