    Train as we fight: 44th IBCT prepares for JRTC [Image 1 of 9]

    Train as we fight: 44th IBCT prepares for JRTC

    MORRISVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, drives a vehicle onto a rail car at the Morrisville Yard in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, May 15, 2023. More than 800 vehicles and pieces of equipment are being sent by train to Fort Polk, Louisiana, to participate in an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center prior to the unit’s deployment next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7799499
    VIRIN: 230515-Z-IB607-1009
    Resolution: 4779x3186
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: MORRISVILLE, PA, US 
    Logistics

    Logistics
    JRTC
    Pre-deployment
    Movement
    Railhead
    NJARNG

