U.S. Army Sgt. D'Angelo Wix, with the 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, holds an awarded "challenge coin" at the Morrisville Yard in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, May 15, 2023. More than 800 vehicles and pieces of equipment are being sent by train to Fort Polk, Louisiana, to participate in an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center prior to the unit’s deployment next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

Date Taken: 05.15.2023
Location: MORRISVILLE, PA, US
Train as we fight: 44th IBCT prepares for JRTC